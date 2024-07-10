During the first half of 2024, Subaru (UK) Ltd recorded a 30.2 % increase in vehicle sales over the same period in 2023, ending June with 1,426 new vehicle sales so far in 2024.
Subaru's sales performance growth means the brand has outperformed the UK automotive industry, which ended June 6.01% up over the first half of 2023, with 1,006,763 vehicles registered, according to the latest data reporting from the SMMT. This performance also places Subaru among the top ten fastest-growing automotive brands in the UK.
The all-electric Subaru Solterra contributed a sales mix of 27%, the highest mix attained by the model since its launch. Compared to other manufacturers that offer Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles alongside EVs in their UK model range, this performance positions the brand with the highest mix of EV sales at the half-year stage.
The Subaru Outback secured 29% of all Subaru sales during this period and is the brand's best-selling model so far in 2024, marginally ahead of the Solterra, with Forester attaining a 23% mix of sales.
The range of Subaru SUVs are tough, practical, and confidence-inspiring vehicles, built to handle life in town, the countryside and off the beaten track.