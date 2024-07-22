With thousands of families heading off on their summer holiday this week road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist has a selection of tips designed to ensure you and your companions stay safe on the road.
In England and Wales, the school term is coming to an end, with millions of cars soon on the move to holiday destinations, airports and ferry terminals as the summer getaway gathers pace, says GEM.
GEM head of road safety James Luckhurst said: “We all want our holiday to start the moment we close the front door and set off. By ensuring we’re fit to drive, in a well-maintained car on a well-planned route, we’ll be doing our bit to reduce stress and danger.”
GEM offers the following tips for safer, happier holiday journeys:
Planning: turn a long journey into an adventure by working out a suitable route and choosing some interesting places to stop along the way. Make good use of navigation apps offering real-time traffic updates so you can reduce delays and congestion.
Fatigue: long journeys in hot weather can be very tiring. You’ll feel more alert at the wheel if you schedule regular breaks (at least every two hours) and keep yourself hydrated. Avoid any pressure to press on to a distant destination. If you’re tired, stop driving and rest.
Weather: extreme heat puts more stress on your battery, engine and tyres. You can reduce glare from the sun by ensuring your windscreen is clean. Rear-seat sun blinds will help keep children comfortable. Look for a shady location when you’re parking, but remember it may not stay shady all day.
Alcohol: around 25% of the 20,000-plus annual fatalities on European roads are alcohol related1. Police arrest more drink drivers in the summer months than at any other time. If you need to drive, don’t drink alcohol.
Medicines: Ensure you have any medication with you in case of delays. Take a good stock with you in case your return journey is delayed. Continue to take medicines it at the appropriate time, but be aware of any side effects (such as fatigue) that may impair your ability to drive safely.
Mechanical: if your car is well maintained, you reduce the risk and inconvenience of breaking down. Before you set out, check tyre pressures and tread depths, fluid levels, battery and brakes. Ensure you have the right breakdown cover to ensure you’re looked after if something does go wrong.