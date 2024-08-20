I is for insurance: Most car insurance policies cover you for towing a caravan or trailer. However, this will usually only be third party, meaning for example that if your caravan became detached from the car you would be covered for injury to other people or damage to their property, but your own caravan would not be covered. Do also ensure you have appropriate breakdown cover. Most recovery companies won’t cover a trailer unless it is specified in your contract. GEM Motoring Assist’s award-winning breakdown recovery service does cover trailers and caravans.