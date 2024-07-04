Hardworking tradesmen in Britain, know all too well the frustration and expense of van break-ins. Their vans is not just a vehicle; it's a mobile workshop and a critical part of their livelihood. Unfortunately, vans are prime targets for thieves, and break-ins are alarmingly common. Here’s why vans keep getting broken into and what you can do to protect your valuable tools and equipment, with expert insights from Sten Saar, CEO of Zego Van Insurance.