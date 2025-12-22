Catherine Fookes, MP for Monmouthshire, has praised the Government’s new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, describing it as a major step forward in protecting the next generation of girls from violence and steering young boys away from harmful misogynistic influences.
The strategy includes the creation of dedicated rape and sexual offence teams in every police force by 2029, tougher domestic abuse protection orders with measures such as curfews, electronic tagging and exclusion zones for perpetrators, and new specialist police units targeting online abuse.
The Government will also ban so-called ‘nudification’ apps that use artificial intelligence to create fake nude images and videos of real people and establish a new helpline to address relationship abuse between teenagers.
Catherine Fookes MP said:“Tackling violence against women and girls is one of my absolute top priorities as an MP. Before entering Parliament, I led a women’s equality charity, and since being elected I have continued to push for stronger protections and better support for women and girls.
“Earlier this year, I was proud to host an International Women’s Day event in aid of Cyfannol Women’s Aid in Chepstow, and as a former member of the Women and Equalities Committee, I have heard directly from women across the UK about the realities they face.
“This strategy marks a real turning point. By focusing on prevention, tackling online abuse, strengthening enforcement, and improving support for victims, it will help better protect women and girls across Monmouthshire and beyond.”
In his foreward to the strategy Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledge to make the UK one of the safest places in the world for women and girls, writing, “I have spent a good deal of my professional life fighting for justice for the victims, survivors and families affected by violence against women and girls. I have seen the unimaginable, often lifelong, pain and trauma it causes.”
Comments
