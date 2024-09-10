Forest of Dean MP Matt Bishop was among 53 Labour politicians who did not turn up to vote on the controversial proposal to axe the £300 winter fuel allowance for pensioners today.
Green MP Dr Ellie Chowns of North Herefordshire and Jesse Norman who represents Hereford and South Herefordshire both supported the opposition’s bid to retain the fuel allowance.
Newport East MP Jessica Morden, whose Newport East constituency includes Caldicot and part of Sudbrook voted with the government
Under the plans, the winter fuel allowance for pensioners will be limited to only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits with the numbers of pensions getting the cash cut from 11.4 million to 1.5 million with a suggested saving of £1.4billion a year.