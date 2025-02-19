A CONSULTATION that prompted 1,500 responses and suggested 143 roads be returned to a 30 mile per hour limit will result in no changes.
Monmouthshire County Council, which last month said “several roads” could be reviewed, has now confirmed it has no plans to restore the higher 30mph limit.
The council said: “The council’s request for feedback generated 1,496 responses from residents. The feedback highlighted 143 roads where some residents felt that returning to the 30mph speed limit would be more appropriate.”
The council said after analysing the responses it selected four roads for reassessment; the B4245 through Magor, Undy, Rogiet, and Caldicot; Hereford Road, Abergavenny; A4143, Abergavenny; and A4077 Abergavenny Road and Cae Meldon, Gilwern.
But it said: “The council has concluded that no further changes are required, and all roads currently set at 20mph should remain.”
Abergavenny and the Severnside area where among the seven areas where the 20mph limit had been piloted and the council had already restored the 30mph limit on the B4245 and Caldicot Road.
The Labour council’s cabinet member for the environment Councillor Catrin Maby said: “The council’s top priority is the safety of all our residents and visitors. The reassessment concluded that all roads changed to a 20mph speed limit will remain at that limit.”
Monmouthshire council also said it had rereviewed each road with local councillors before the 20mph policy came into force in September 2023, in line with the original exception guidance which allowed councils to maintain a higher speed limit when 20mph became the default.
Local MS, Peter Fox, has expressed his disappointment over Monmouthshire County Council’s decision to not revert any roads to 30mph.
Monmouthshire County Council has recently conducted a review of 20mph speed limits following revised guidance issued by Welsh Government.
Peter Fox, Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Transport & Rural Affairs, has said:
“It is disappointing that after such a significant number of residents responded to the review by Monmouthshire County Council, that only 4 of the 143 roads flagged were chosen to be reviewed. What happened to the other 139?” “The outcome of this exercise is that no 20mph roads will revert to 30mph in Monmouthshire, which I know will be frustrating for residents. I am not against 20mph where it is needed, such as outside schools, hospitals, or where there are safety issues.”
“We must have a more common-sense approach to this policy, and I think the Welsh Government needs to look at this again to ensure there is a consistent approach across Wales”
“The Welsh Conservatives have been clear that they would reverse the 20mph default back to 30mph and would work with local authorities and the public to retain lower limits where needed.”