Laura Anne Jones MS has appealed to the Welsh and UK Governments to reverse budget decisions after hearing of the impact of their blindsided ideologically driven push against independent Schools.
On a visit to Monmouth Haberdashers’ School, the MS for South Wales East met with the executive head Simon Dorman and the head of senior school Rachel Rees, and was told recent policies from Westminster and Cardiff Bay have added a million pounds to the school’s deficit, leading to significant redundancies and the dropping of some school subjects like A-Level German.
Ms Jones has criticised Monmouthshire County Council for claiming only 10 children in the county have switched to state schools due to fees being forced up by tax rises, saying it’s disingenuous, as to the UK Governments extra taxes have been added mid-school term. It’s predicted by the school itself, that more pupils will unfortunate be forced to leave Haberdashers’ before the next academic year. In Monmouthshire 12 per cent of children attend independent schools compared to two percent across the whole of Wales.
The UK Government has placed VAT on independent school fees, and increased National Insurance, while the Welsh Government has raised business rates for charity-run private schools. Ms Jones called these changes a “tax triple whammy” for schools like Haberdashers’, and called for both governments to reverse the decisions.
Ms Jones said:“It is heartbreaking that many more young people will have to leave their school as a result of the changes. The full impact of these policies has not fully been seen yet.”
“Monmouth Haberdashers is a fantastic school and also plays a big part in the local economy of Monmouth, being the towns largest employer.
“The significant redundancies, reduced choices of subjects and loss of pupils, due to the UK Governments tax rises is saddening and a direct impact of this ill-thought out ideologically driven policy to lash out at Independent schools.
“Monmouth Haberdashers has strong links with West Mon Comprehensive School, giving many pupils fully-funded educational opportunities that wouldn’t normally be afforded to them. These tax changes will shamefully impact them too.
“It’s not a true reflection of reality for Monmouthshire County Council to say only 10 pupils have switched to state schools, when the full impact of these changes has not yet been seen and more pupils are anticipated to leave the school ahead of next year.
“Monmouthshire has a much higher proportion of children in independent schools compared to Wales as a whole, so these changes will cause real issues for our school system here.
“Schools like Habs play a vital part in the wider schooling system, and they are also excellent at helping ALN learners to thrive.
“Our mainstream schools are already at breaking point financially, and with a shortage of teachers and lack of teaching assistants means that many ALN learners leaving Independent schools will not get the supporters they need.”
“Labour must scrap their damaging hitting our fantastic Independent schools, or we will lose these great historic institutions and put even more pressure on our state schools.”