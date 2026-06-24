HOPES of a by-pass to ease congestion on the A48 at Chepstow seem to now rest on action from the English side of the Wye.
A report to Monmouthshire county councillors says there is little realistic of funding from Welsh sources for the road – estimated at £75 million – and it should not carry out any further feasibility studies.
The report, prepared by Monmouthshire County Council’s chief infrastructure officer, Debra Hill-Howells, states the greatest benefit from the route would be for commuters from the Forest as such the council considers most of the cost, and work in preparing it, should fall on English councils and the Westminster government.
“Whilst the proposed bypass is intended to relieve congestion in Chepstow, the greatest benefit is likely to be derived from commuters in England who would have improved highways access to the M48.
“We would therefore expect UK Government and neighbouring English Local Authorities to play a significant role in the progression and funding of the proposed bypass.”
The report, which was due before the meeting of the full council yesterday (Thursday) also suggested contributions from developers for new housing in the Forest could be used.
The report stated: “The UK Government has increased house building targets in neighbouring English authorities, and they will need to consider the associated infrastructure demand and development costs when providing consent for further development along the estuary.
“It remains uncertain how an infrastructure scheme of this magnitude can be delivered, unless public sector borrowing or private sector investment can be levered.”
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