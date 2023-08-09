THE man who is due to become the most senior officer at the Forest Council says the move is a “great opportunity for me personally and professionally.”
Nigel Brinn will take up the new role of chief executive at the district council after his appointment was ratified by councillors at the last meeting of the authority.
Mr Brinn will start work in the £110,000-a-year post in November.
He is currently a director at Powys County Council in mid Wales.
Confirming he had been offered and accepted the role of Chief Executive Officer at the Forest Council, Mr Brinn said; “After nine years at Powys this has been a very difficult decision to make but it is simply too good an offer to turn down and is great opportunity for me both personally and professionally.
“Working at Powys has been a clear career highlight and the roles I have undertaken have been hugely varied, highly interesting and extremely rewarding.
“None of which would have been possible without the tremendous support, guidance and friendship from the wider Powys team and for that I will be forever extremely grateful.”
Interim Chief Executive of Powys Council, Jack Straw said: “We thank Nigel for his hard work and dedication, over the past nine years, initially joining the council as Head of Highways before becoming a Director in 2018.”