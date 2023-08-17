THERE were celebrations at Newent Sixth Form this morning (Thursday, August 17) as students learnt of some “amazing” A Level results.
Students eager to discover what their next steps would be nervously made their way into school this morning, but most needn’t have worried with more than half achieving A*-C grades and vocational courses receiving 100 per cent pass rates.
The school described that feat as “amazing” considering a steep fall in the number of students receiving top grades nationally this year.
A school spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all our students, continually ‘Striving for excellence’ ensuring each student is able to ‘be the best they can be’ no matter what their starting point when they join us.
“This mantra, and our support and guidance, have served our students well.
“A great set of results after recent years and is testament to the dedication and work the students have put in.”
The results have meant the vast majority of students managing to secure their first-choice destination, with a few having to use their second choice.
Director of Sixth Form Lissa Rogers commented: "It has been an honour and privilege to work with such a fantastic group of students throughout their sixth form career.
"I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve and inspire others in their chosen courses and careers.
"We look forward to welcoming them back as members of our strong alumni community.”
Following a visit from OSCAR and BAFTA award winning alumni student Tom Berkeley, the sixth form’s Performing Arts students have continued the school's legacy in this area, all achieving Merit or Distinction grades.
Principal student Olivia achieved a Distinction, securing her place at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) for Acting (Screen and Digital Media).
Lucy, also with Distinction will be attending Millennium Performing Arts and Darcy will use her Distinction to attend Performers College in Birmingham.
Teacher Ms Hood said she is “delighted with their ongoing success”.
The Art’s Team have also continued to build on past successes with their students having work exhibited locally and now moving to study art around the country.
Maddie is a “rare and exceptional” student who has fostered her love of Art alongside her love of Maths.
She will read a Foundation Diploma in Art and Design at Cental Saint Martins, University of the Arts London, having achieved A* in Fine Art and Graphics, whilst Miks joins the University of Gloucestershire to study for a BA(Hons) Television Production.
Maths success continues with Sarah, who achieved top grades to read Maths at Bath University.
Her “incredible” results of A* and A in Maths and Further Maths respectively add to the two A levels already gained in 2022.
Apprenticeship applications have also been successful, and one of particular note is that of Jamie, who has successfully achieved an apprenticeship as a trainee accountant with GCSD in Stonehouse.
He now continues to train as an accountant with them, and the school “wishes him well” as there are more exams to come.
The school’s “diverse” community has also had success locally as George has gained his first-choice place at Hartpury University to study a degree in Agriculture.
George has been a student who has worked “exceptionally hard” in his time at sixth form.
A school spokesperson commented: “We are so pleased that he is further developing his love of farming and have no doubt that he will be an accomplished undergraduate.”
Principal Dawn Burke said: “This Year 13, is special. I want to congratulate all our students on their results and praise how they have shown strength and resilience over the past few years.
“Many of them have had challenges through their studies and I feel nothing but pride in how they have continued to demonstrate their support of each other and community spirit.
“They have truly upheld our school’s H.E.A.R.T values of honesty, excellence, accountability, respect and teamwork. It is fantastic to see so many of them having their next steps secured.
“I am especially proud of our strong relationships with our students and would like to thank all the staff for their commitment in supporting them and their families, particularly Ms Rogers, Mr Britten and the Sixth Form team.
“The grades represent an excellent achievement and again, enable the overwhelming majority of students to successfully progress to their chosen stage of education, employment and training.”