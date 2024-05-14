NHS GLOUCESTERSHIRE will pilot a new role supporting families who have experienced an adverse outcome during their maternity or neonatal care.
The Maternity and Neonatal Independent Senior Advocate role looks to ensure the voices of families are listened to and acted upon by their maternity and neonatal care providers.
The pilot will run until March 2025 at the earliest, with 15-year healthcare veteran Joanna Garrett chosen for the role. She said: “I have lots of experience of caring for and supporting patients and families in often complex and challenging situations.
“I am committed to supporting families who have experienced an adverse outcome and support them to have their voices heard.”
The role is independent from NHS Trusts, and reports to NHS Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board (ICB), who are responsible for planning and buying services in the county.
Dawn Morrall, Assistant Director of Midwifery at NHS Gloucestershire ICB said: ‘’While adverse outcomes in maternity care, such as brain injury or death for a mother or baby, are very rare, the investigation processes which follow can sometimes be difficult for families to navigate.
“It is vital that families are supported to ask questions about their or their babies' care, and that they are listened to and heard by their maternity and neonatal care providers.”