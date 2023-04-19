PATIENTS of Drybrook Surgery were handed a lifeline by NHS leadership with a decision to pursue a long-term option to keep it open - but only if a caretaker can be secured in the next week.
NHS Gloucestershire announced today (April 19) that it would look to procure a long-term solution for GP services at Drybrook over the next six months, after 800 patients made their case for the practice to remain open in a survey.
But that is dependent on whether they can secure a six-month caretaker contract with a selected provider, with whom they have now entered discussions.
If that option is deemed unviable, and a contract cannot be agreed by next Friday (April 28), the trust says it will have “no other option” than to disperse the 4,000 patients registered at Drybrook to other GP practices in the area from June.
The trust says it will continue to provide up-to-date information for patients as the situation develops via the surgery’s waiting room and website.
The decision was reached at a meeting of the trust’s Primary Care and Direct Commissioning Committee on Monday (April 19).
The trust says the decision follows “a lengthy and very conscientious consideration of all viable options”.
A spokesperson for Drybrook Parish Council said they are "pleased to hear there is a 'reprieve' - albeit short term, and look forward to the successful procurement for the longer term solution."
Helen Goodey, Director of Primary Care and Place at NHS Gloucestershire, said: “I am very pleased to share this productive news with Drybrook Surgery patients and community partners.
“We considered all viable solutions as part of our decision making process and took a range of factors into account.
“This included writing to all Gloucestershire practices to see if there was any local interest in taking over the Drybrook Surgery contract, either on a short-term, ‘caretaker’ basis, as part of a branch surgery model or as a longer-term standalone contract.
“We also invited feedback from patients at Drybrook Surgery and we are really grateful to everyone who has taken the time to share their views and ideas.”
The trust says if the caretaker contract is agreed, a procurement exercise for a long term solution would begin “as a matter of urgency”, and an update will be given to patients on the services that will be available, including how they can access prescriptions.
It also says in the case of dispersal, patients will be assisted with a transfer to a neighbouring surgery.
A spokesperson said: “In this situation, patients would not need to take any action as NHS Gloucestershire would support them by allocating them directly to a neighbouring practice (using a geographical mapping exercise) and writing to them to let them know which practice they have been allocated to.
“They would, of course, after the allocation, have the choice to re-register at an alternative practice if they live within their catchment area (practice boundary).
“In this eventuality, NHS Gloucestershire would be able to help them with this process if they require assistance.”
This week’s decision follows the announcement at the end of March that options for the future of the surgery, including its closure, were being considered.
It came after Mitcheldean Surgery, which had taken over services at Drybrook in December following the retirement of the last remaining GP partner there, opted not to renew their short-term contract.
Patients were sent a survey on how a closure would affect them which they had just 12 days to complete, due to Mitcheldean’s contract ending less than eight weeks away on June 1.
An extraordinary meeting of Drybrook Parish Council was held last Wednesday (April 12), at which councillors and residents questioned Ms Goodey about why more hadn’t been done previously to secure services for the thousands of patients registered at Drybrook.
Attendees heard residents were “frightened” by the prospect of losing the surgery and having to travel elsewhere for services in an area where public transport is so poor.
Following this week’s decision Ms Goodey added: “We really understand the importance of these services to the local population and would like to thank patients for their support during these challenging times.”