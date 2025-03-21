A new campaign is reminding parents-to-be of the importance of taking notice of baby movements during pregnancy.
The campaign known as ‘Movements Matter’ from Gloucestershire Local Maternity and Neonatal System, encourages those who are pregnant to call Maternity Triage if they have any concerns about their baby’s movements.
The campaign also raises awareness of the dangers of using home handheld monitors used to listen to a baby’s heartbeat - known as Dopplers.
Dawn Morrall, Assistant Director of Midwifery at Gloucestershire Local Maternity and Neonatal System said: “You will start to feel the baby's movements from around 16 to 24 weeks of pregnancy. From this point, the baby should keep on moving. You will start to spot a pattern and the movements should not slow down, stop or change at any point. If you are worried for any reason, pick up the phone to Maternity Triage immediately.
“Changes in a baby’s normal pattern of movements can be a sign that they are unwell, and that help is needed urgently.”
Dr Christine Edwards, Clinical Lead Obstetrician at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital said: “Even if you hear a baby's heartbeat on a Doppler, it doesn’t mean all is well. So if your baby’s movements change or you have any concerns, pick up the phone to Maternity Triage.”
There have also been concerns of myths and non-factual tips being shared to new parents.
Lisa Stephens, Director of Midwifery at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We do hear some outdated and incorrect advice shared sometimes, such as baby’s movements slowing down as they run out of room towards the end of pregnancy, or having a cold or fizzy drink to try and make baby move. These just are not true, and we would urge you to not wait, and to pick up the phone to Maternity Triage if you have any concerns.”
