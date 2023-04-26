FOREST residents are being reminded that there will be no changes to their bin collections during bank holidays in May.
The Forest Council is making people aware that all collections will take place as they would in a normal week over the May Bank Holiday next Monday (May 1) and the Coronation of King Charles III the following week (May 8).
The arrangement is new for this year and the council is warning people not get caught out by the changes by not putting their bins out, as a small number did over Easter.
Bill Oddy, Assistant Director at Forest of Dean District Council, said: “All homes were sent their waste calendar for the year ahead outlining exactly when they can expect their collections to take place, but a small number of residents were caught out by the changes, and failed to put their containers out at the appropriate time during Easter Monday week so missed their scheduled collection.
“We want to avoid this happening in May and hope residents welcome the fact that there will be less changes to their kerbside services going forward with services running as normal on more bank holidays.
"To ensure everyone gets to use their kerbside collection service at the right time, we would remind householders to always check their calendar, which lists any planned changes such as at Christmas and New Year, first.”