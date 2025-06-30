We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them into glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured please email it to [email protected]

ONCE upon a time when children read books, there was a popular character created by Richmal Crompton called William Brown. In a series of 38 books, readers could follow the adventures of the unruly scamp and his gang of outlaws as they rebel against the absurdity of adulthood. Pictured here, marching past the old Abergavenny Chronicle offices in Frogmore Street is a Just William tribute parade from the 1950s. Children from all over the Abergavenny area enthusiastically dressed like William, marched through the town, and tried their hand at a catapult competition. And if you believe that then you’re a ripe turkey! ( Tindle News )

IN the late 20th Century two fiercely keen boaters set sail from Monmouth in a canoe hired from Fuller’s Boathouse and Landing to prove the world’s oceans and rivers all terminated at an epic waterfall. Flat earth theory has always been hugely popular amongst Monmouth people, many of who to this day will dispute fiercely that the world is round. It’s not known if the brave lady and gent pictured ever made it further than Chepstow, never mind the end of everything, but ours is not to reason Wye! ( Monmouth Museum )