We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time, there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them into glorious colour.
THIS week, ladies and gentlemen, we find ourselves on the testing ground of the oche. The toe line or the throw line, where many a dream of glory is realised for those with nerves of steel and hands as still as a mill pond. Llanfoist lad Cyril Rogers knew all about throwing arrows. He’s pictured (far left) here with the rest of the dart-playing bruisers that were the Abergavenny Labour Club team of 1950, who went on to win the Great George Winners League and Town Champions Cup. (Cyril Rogers )
LOOK at these bruisers! It’s not a pair of social media chancers cashing in on the popularity of Stephen Knight’s “A Thousand Blows,” it’s the real deal. Back when Queensbury rules were becoming a popular alternative to bareknuckle fist fighting, they used to love nothing more than a proper dust-up in Crickhowell. Usually, the bouts would take place in someone's nan’s front room when the table and chairs were cleared away after a Sunday roast. Pig and punch-ups used to be a popular occurrence in Powys on the Sabbath. As well as fighting, these keen pugilists were well into their fashion. Hence, the iconic garb. (Rodney Lewis )
JUST after the Second World War, teddy bear picnics were all the rage in Abergavenny. For years, people would set up tables and chairs in places like the Union Road playground and put on elaborate spreads in the hope that one day a giant teddy bear or two would swing by and get stuck in. Sadly, after a long period of trying to coax the fabled creatures of myth to dine at their communal table, the people of Abergavenny were forced to admit the teddy bears were not interested in them. Or perhaps the teddy bears simply did not exist. Either way, reality is often a cruel mistress! (Abergavenny Museum )
