You may have noticed recently that the Lydney office of The Forester and its sister paper The Forest of Dean and Wye Valley Review has shut its doors while we relocate BUT that does not mean that the paper has vanished.
Your popular weekly papers are very much alive and kicking and looking forward to hearing from you.
Our staff are working remotely for now but are still very keen to hear from you, so please drop into our regional offices at Monnow Street, Monmouth or Broad Street in Ross, or phone our sister office in Ross on 01989 554030 (editorial) or 01989 554024E (sales) or email us at [email protected]