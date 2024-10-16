A GRADE II-listed house that belongs to an Olympic medallist and was built by the engineer of the Severn Tunnel has been put up for sale for more than £2 million.
Mount Ballan House is owned by Olympic medallist showjumper David Broome and is on the market for £2,150,000.
Built in 1837, the Caldicot property has a rich history and was the home of Thomas Walker while he was building the railway tunnel.
Old Monmothian and retired Welsh show jumping champion Broome competed in the 1960, 1964, 1968, 1972 and 1988 Olympics, and won bronze in Rome and Mexico.
The early Victorian property sits within a four-acre site and is on the market through agents Savills, who describe the house as having “a striking entrance and intricately carved royal head stops”.
“The elevation is adorned with gabled bays, canted bay windows with Tudor tracery, and a castellated parapet, all contributing to its historic charm,” they add.
The reception hall has “beautiful stained-glass windows and window seats” and a study with a stone fireplace.
There is a drawing room, dining room and lounge with views of the garden and fields, a spacious kitchen, large utility room, cloakroom and a “substantial cellar”.
The carved wood staircase leads to a large landing and five bedrooms.
“The principal bedroom is a luxurious retreat, complete with an en suite bathroom and dressing room," reads the listing.
"The additional bedrooms have beautiful proportions with high ceilings and large windows with glorious views, each with its own en suite or easy access to the family bathroom."
The house has views of the surrounding Monmouthshire countryside.
“The grounds have a wonderfully private array of areas, including a large south-westerly facing terrace overlooking a lawned area, surrounded by mature planting.
“The property and gardens amount to approximately four acres bounded by wrought iron railings and fencing, with some stone walls, offering plenty of scope for the creation of paddocks and stabling.
“There is extensive parking to the front of the house, with a large multiple bay garage, an in-out drive, and a large turning area.”