POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following "a disturbance" outside a pub in the Forest earlier this month.
Officers received a report of an affray outside the Woodman Inn on Folly Road in Parkend at around 7pm on Wednesday, January 4.
It was reported that two groups of people were fighting outside the pub, in the car park and in the road.
A police statement said: "One of the groups was made up of one man and four women and the other was made up of one man and two women.
"One person reported receiving injuries to their face."
Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident to help their enquires.
Police can be contacted by completing the following form and quoting incident 454 of January4: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.