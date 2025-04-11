The Wye Valley is a great tourist attraction but it wasn’t always as easy to access as it is today. Local historian Chris Sullivan has researched the story of the Wye Valley tour and its little-known art gallery of Goodrich Court. Here are some extracts from his article in the current issue of the New Regard, the history journal for the Forest of Dean Local History Society. The story is a shift from elite small boat travel downstream to large-scale upstream tourism, as turnpikes, steam ferries, and railways made access affordable to ordinary people.