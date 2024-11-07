THIS year’s panto in Westbury didn’t raise smiles, it also raised nearly £650 for charity.
The Forest Foodbank received the £645 boost from the Westbury Players .
The Players held a raffle over the four performances of Rapunzel – written and directed by Mark Landon – in January with the proceeds going to the charity chosen by the cast.
Yvonne Wood from the Foodbank was presented with the cheque by Leanne Roseblade who played the title role.
A spokesperson for the Players said: “Westbury Players cast select a local charity to receive the proceeds of their raffle run on performance nights, which is always generously supported by the audience members.
“Llast year they decided that, in light of the cost of living crisis, the local Foodbank would be a good cause.
“Yvonne was delighted to receive the cheque to support the exellent work she and her team carry out supporting the community.
“This year the team are hard at work rehearsing this season’s production, Thumbelina.
“This version is set across the Forest of Dean and doesn’t entirely follow the classical plot but will include all the panto fun and games of previous years plus some new developments that we hope will add to the audience experience.
“Box office will be on Sunday, November 17 at 11am at Westbury on Severn Parish Hall.
“Tickets are priced at £17.50 including an evening meal.
“For the matinee performance tickets at £5 for adults and £2 for children aged 14 and under.
“After box office, Westbury Players can be reached through the Facebook page for details regarding ticket availability.”
The Forest Foodbank was established in 2013 to help local people in crisis.
It has distribution centres atBroadwell, Cinderford and, Lydney.
The centres are open at Lydney Town Football Club in Swan Road between 1pm and 3pm on Tuesdays, the Salvation Army in North Road, Broadwell on Wednesdays between 10am and noon and at the Forest and Wye Community Church in Parragate Road, Cinderford on Thursdays between 1pm and 3pm.
For more about the Foodbank and how to access its services visit www.theforest.foodbank.org.uk