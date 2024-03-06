PARKEND Silver Band achieved great success in the Oxford And District Band Association Content (ODBBA), taking third place and individual honours.
The band of 13 was composed of Parkend Silver Band members and friends from other bands in The Forest, led by Musical Director Louis Thomas.
They entered the ODBBA in the unregistered section and achieved the third prize, while Principal cornet player Chloe Frost, who has only been on solo cornet since January, was recognised as best soloist in the section.
The band’s Musical Director, Louis Thomas, made the decision to enter the ODBBA. His mother band secretary Sharon said: “Over the last three years, my son took over the conductorship and we have gone into festivals for the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association but this is the first time we’ve really contested so it was a great achievement to come away with some silverware”.
“Chloe has worked really hard since January. Obviously, it’s paid off because she’s come away with the soloist prize. We were pleased with that,” said Sharon
“We now want to put the band back out there and try to encourage people to come join”
The band meets every Tuesday evening in Parkend Memorial Hall.