A 58-YEAR-old man has died following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Lydney last nigh (Friday, March 14).
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “The collision happened on Highfield Road at the junction with Centurion Road at around 9.35pm
“A man aged 58 and from Lydney was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin and the coroner has been informed.
“Police arrested a woman in her 30s and from Lydney on suspicion of death by careless driving and driving when over the limit for drugs. She remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are continuing.
“The road was closed to allow collision investigators to examine the scene, and reopened at around 8.45am this morning.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the lead up to the collision or who has dashcam or CCTV footage which they believe to be relevant.”
Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police using the following form, or by calling 101, and quoting incident 543 of 14 March: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us.