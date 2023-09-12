Building of 210 homes at Hildersley, Ross-on-Wye continues after David Wilson Homes, received the green light in March of the last year. This is part of a larger scheme, as nearly 1,000 homes are set to be constructed annually in Herefordshire over the next half-decade.
According to Herefordshire Council’s Five-Year Housing Land Supply Position Statement, the status of these developments is as follows:
At Hardwick Bank, Bromyard, an initial plan for 250 homes was doubled in a 2017 proposal by Bovis Homes but has since reverted to the original number in a recent bid. The council’s report indicates that previous concerns about phosphate pollution and water are nearing resolution, paving the way for construction to kick off in early 2025.
The initial two phases of the Holmer West development to the north of Hereford, encompassing 299 homes, are now complete. However, two more sanctioned phases, which will bring 157 homes, are still in the pipeline.
Bloor Homes’ proposal earlier this year for an additional 105 homes at the same site is pending approval.
The western expansion of Hereford, initially planned for 1,200 homes at Three Elms, faced delays due to the cancellation of the western bypass project in 2021. The Church of England, the primary landowner, has since revised their application to 350 homes in the previous July. This proposal is still under review and hasn’t been factored into the council’s estimates.
The southern link road’s cancellation affected the proposed southern expansion at Lower Bullingham. Bloor Homes had proposed 1,300 homes in late 2019. A recent proposal for a reduced 540-home scheme has been introduced, with 132 homes expected to be constructed within the five-year timeframe.
Hereford city centre, especially the land north of its historic heart, is projected to see 248 more homes by 2031.
Construction has commenced this year to the north of Ledbury Viaduct, where Bloor Homes secured permission for 625 homes in 2021.
The council also highlighted delays in the proposed Leominster Southern Expansion due to the absence of an east-west link road.
Government mandates require annual position statements to gauge if authorities maintain a five-year supply of “deliverable” new homes relative to their forecasted housing needs. If not met, they might be compelled to approve projects on unallocated land. The current document predicts 4,915 new homes in Herefordshire over the designated period, resulting in a housing land supply of 5.84 years.