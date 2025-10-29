PLANS to change the licensing system in England and Wales have received more criticism locally.
Under the new plans, pubs and bars in England and Wales could see extended opening hours in an attempt to “support economic growth.”
However, this view has been heavily debated in recent weeks, with some saying local emergency services such as the NHS and police could also be impacted if the government does not take further action than what is currently proposed.
Chris Nelson, Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucestershire said: “Supporting local businesses, especially those who have suffered in the cost-of-living crisis, is a positive thing. Any measures that help local businesses I am a strong supporter of.
“However, extending the business hours of the night time economy has implications. If these changes do lead to an increased burden on the emergency services and policing, I would hope the government provide proportionate additional funding so that we can help people stay safe and police effectively.”
Additionally, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) called for the government to deliver better support for pubs, as many may not survive long enough to see the proposed changes.
Brett Laniosh, CAMRA Regional Director of West Central said: “Publicans in Gloucestershire are fighting off high costs with incredibly slim profit margins, while closure threats increase across the UK every day. The Government’s proposals in its red tape review on the licensing system, ironically, won’t keep pubs’ doors open. Many might not even survive to see the outcome of the review.
“The Chancellor needs to look again and deliver support that will help stabilise publicans’ costs so they can run these vital community spaces to their full potential.
“Complete business rates reform and scrap Employer National Insurance contributions, cut VAT for all hospitality businesses and the draught duty paid on pints of beer and cider so pubs can compete with cheap supermarket alcohol and welcome more pub-goers into regulated settings to get pubs thriving again.”
Comments
