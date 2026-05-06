A FOREST playgroup has a new home at its local primary school.
Berry Hill under-fives has moved from a site at Five Acres High School to Berry Hill Primary School.
It is hoped the move to the new premises at Nine Wells Road will help smooth the transition from the playgroup to the school for the children.
The new facility was officially opened by two long-standing friends of the playgroup, former Chair Jo Revill and Dot Sharp who is well-known for her work in the Berry Hill Community.
Parents and representatives of the two school were at the ceremony.
Dot presented knitted keepsakes for the children and staff as a memento of the occasion.
The community-based group currently has children from the age of two from 31 local families and there are spaces available from September.
Playgroup manager Margaret Bevan said: “It enables much easier transitions, they're going to be used to school, used to the surroundings and used to the teachers.
“We have got access directly onto the school field and we do lots of activities with the reception class which, again, initiates these transitions to be smoother.
“The school has made us feel so welcome, I couldn't wish for better.
“We a registered pre-school and all the fund-raising we do goes towards resources for the children.”
“We were catering at the moment for 31 families.
“Some families got two and three children in.
“Our numbers for September, and looking good.”
Mrs Revill’s children attended the playgroup and now her grandson is there.
She said: “I support everything they do.
“They're the heart of the heart of the community. And they put in the children first.
“It looks brilliant with the outdoor area and its going to make for an easy transfer up to the school.”
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