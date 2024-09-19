POLICE are appealing for information to locate a 13-year-old girl from Coleford who has been reported missing.
Lilly was last seen in Monmouth at 9am yesterday (Wednesday, September 18) and officers are concerned for her welfare.
She is described as being around 4ft 8ins, of a small build, with a pale complexion and dark, reddish-brown hair. She also has her nose and ears pierced.
When Lilly was last seen she was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie over the top of a Monmouth Comprehensive School uniform, which is a grey pleated skirt, blue shirt and navy tie. She was also wearing black trainers.
It is not known whether Lilly may have stayed in Monmouth or returned to Coleford.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Searches are ongoing to locate her and anyone who has seen Lilly or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 584 of 17 September. Please dial 999 if she is present at the time.
“You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website www.missingpeople.org.uk.”