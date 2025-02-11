GWENT Police has appealed for witnesses after a lorry hit a woman on the morning of February 10.
A 51-year-old woman was hit while walking on Welsh Street, Chepstow, at around 7.30am.
A 30-year-old man from Sedbury was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Police say the man is still in custody.
A spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on Welsh Street, Chepstow, at around 7.30am on Monday February 10.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists travelling on Welsh Street between 7am and 7.30am on Monday February 10, to contact us.”