POLICE are appealing for information to help identify a man following the robbery of a mobile phone in Cheltenham and suspicious activity in Lydney.
It was reported that a woman, who lives in the Rowanfield area of Cheltenham, had agreed to sell an iPhone to a man to help raise funds to put towards the costs of her late daughter's funeral.
The victim arranged for the man to attend her home address to collect the phone when the incident took place.
It was stated that the man had entered the victim's property to check the phone was in working order before grabbing it from her hand and running away without paying.
Police have also received reports of a man matching the same description trying to enter multiple properties in Lydney at the beginning of this month after claiming to be a housing surveyor. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.
Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to identify a man and are now appealing for information from the public.
Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incidents is asked to complete the following online form quoting incident 259 of February 22.
Alternatively information can be submitted by calling 101 or anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.