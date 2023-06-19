POLICE have released CCTV images of three people they’d like to identify in connection with the theft of tools from a Cinderford workshop.
Officers were contacted back in April with a report that three people had entered a property in Steam Mills and stolen tools and a number of other items.
The burglary was reported to have happened between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday, April 22.
A statement from Gloucestershire Police said: “Officers from the Forest Neighbourhood Policing Team have conducted a number of enquiries since the incident, but are yet to identify the trio, and are now asking for information from the public.”
The CCTV images of the trio can be viewed at the top of this page.
Anyone who recognises those pictured is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary online, quoting incident 573 of April 29.
Alternatively information can be submitted anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.