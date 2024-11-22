POLICE have appealed for information to locate 41-year-old Mark Davies from the Chepstow area, who is to be returned to prison for breaching his licence.
Davies, who is also known as Mark Huish, received a jail term of three years for arson in April 2022 after setting fire to an ex-partner's car in Gloucester.
Davies also has links to the Pontypool and Cwmbran areas, and anyone with information on Davies’ whereabouts can contact Gwent Police via the website, call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400358777.
They can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with details.