A POLICE investigation has been initiated following a report of an alleged rape during the early hours of Sunday morning, July 21, in Ross-on-Wye.
The alleged incident occurred at approximately 3am between Three Crosses Road and Springfield Road.
Detective Inspector Catherine Taylor of West Mercia Police has assured the community that a comprehensive investigation is underway.
She said: “I know an incident like this will bring great concern to the community, and I would like to reassure the public that a thorough investigation is now ongoing.”
DI Taylor has requested assistance from the public in the investigation: “I am appealing to anybody who may have any information that would help with our enquiries, however insignificant you feel it may be, to please contact the police.
“I also ask that people check any doorbell footage they may have from around the time the incident happened.”
“As part of the investigation, there will be an increased police presence in the town, and specially trained officers are currently providing support to the victim.”
Police have assured the public that they are committed to the safety and security of the Ross-on-Wye community and are working diligently to bring the perpetrator to justice.
If you have any information, contact Detective Constable James Smith by email [email protected] or by calling 01432 347103.
Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.