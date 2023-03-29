POLICE investigating a night-time arson attack that caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage at a Wye Valley canoe centre are asking for the public’s help in identifying CCTV images of a man and a car.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said the fire attack happened under the cover of darkness at the Wye Dean Canoe Centre in Symonds Yat Road, Symonds Yat, between 9pm and 9.25pm on Monday, March 20, just before the busy Easter launch of the season.
CCTV images released by the force show the man arriving near the scene in a car with others and then standing beside the vehicle, wearing what appears to be a light coloured shirt.
The spokesperson added: “The fire caused hundreds of pounds of damage at the canoe centre.
“The man pictured in the CCTV images arrived in what is thought to be a black Audi A4 estate car, and it appears from the images there were other people in the car.”
Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact PC Daryl Kift on 07773 034256 or email [email protected]police.uk
They can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
To see the CCTV images, go to www.westmercia.police.uk/news/west-mercia/news/