Arrow Ward

CIOLTE, Dan - Liberal Democrats - 181

PHILLIPS, Roger James - Local Conservatives - 950 (E)

WHITELEGG, John - Green Party - 174

Aylestone Hill Ward

DAVEY, Anna - Liberal Democrats - 177

SPENCER, Adam - Labour Party - 379 (E)

STOKES, Fiona Mary - Reform UK - 28

TYLER, Ange - Independent - 256

WALSH, Alexander - The Conservative Party Candidate - 160

Backbury Ward

BIGGS, Graham Russell - Local Conservatives - 394 (E)

HARDWICK, John - Independent - 341

VIDLER, James - Liberal Democrats - 385

Belmont Rural Ward

COOPER, Andy - The Conservative Party Candidate - 207

DYKES, Mark Eden - Liberal Democrats - 315 (E)

ELY, Nigel - Reform UK - 67

JONES, Alan - Independent - 199

PERCIVAL, Rachael - 93

Birch Ward

AGYEMAN, Michael Nkansah - The Conservative Party Candidate - 533

FAGAN, Toni Anne - Green Party - 562 (E)

GRIFFITHS, Alex - Liberal Democrats - 151

Bircher Ward

BOWEN, Sebastian - Independent - 516

HURCOMB, Dan - Local Conservatives - 754 (E)

POPE, Angharad Beverly - Liberal Democrats - 126

SMITH -WINNARD, Tessa - Green Party - 137

Bishops Frome and Cradley Ward

CHOWNS, Ellie - Green Party - 801 (E)

FRANKLIN, Mark - Local Conservatives - 316

TURNER, Robert Henry - Liberal Democrats - 45

Bobblestock Ward

BUTLER, Clive Richard - The Conservative Party Candidate - 241

CODA, Anna - Labour Party - 143

OWENS, Rob - Liberal Democrats - 244 (E)

PRICE, Tim - Independent - 202

Bromyard Bringsty Ward

HOBBS, Clare - Liberal Democrats - 115

PAGE, Roger William - Independent - 139

ROCK, Karen Dawn - Green Party - 370

STODDART, Peter John - Local Conservatives - 562 (E)

Bromyard West Ward

DAVIES, Clare - 412 (E)

HARPER, Paul Christopher - Local Conservatives - 116

HOLMAN, Liam Frank Dylan - Labour Party - 86

WEST, Clare - Liberal Democrats - 48

Castle Ward

HIGHFIELD, Robert Arnold - Local Conservatives - 346 (E)

RIMMER, Rob - 316

SHAW, Scott - Liberal Democrats - 203

WATKINS, Alan Richard - Independent - 345

Central Ward

GENNARD, Catherine Ruth - Green Party - 413 (E)

GRAY, Michael Edward Peter - The Conservative Party Candidate - 210

WILLIAMS, Mal - Liberal Democrats - 268

College Ward

HEY, Kath - Labour Party - 222

PROCTOR, Ben - Liberal Democrats - 230 (E)

SKYRME, Ian Mark - Independent - 73

TAYLOR, Rachel Louise - The Conservative Party Candidate - 209

YILMAZ, Amanda Jane - Independent - 46

Credenhill Ward

CHAMBERS, Paula Bessie - Liberal Democrats - 137

JOHNSTON, Gareth Edward - Local Conservatives - 308

MATTHEWS, Bob - Independent - 351 (E)

TAYLOR, Charlie - 120

Dinedor Hill Ward

DAVIES, David Eirian - The Conservative Party Candidate - 401 (E)

HORNSEY, Cat - Liberal Democrats - 370

SUMMERS, David - It's Our County: Independent, Organised, Capable - 260

Eign Hill Ward

FOXTON, Elizabeth Mary - Independent - 440 (E)

POTTS, Sam - Liberal Democrats - 261

THOMPSON, Anthony Stephen Geoffrey - The Conservative Party Candidate - 207

WOOLLEY, Steven William - Labour Party - 238

Golden Valley North Ward

HEWITT, Jennie - Independent - 492

JENKINS, Brett Lewis - Liberal Democrats - 178

PRICE, Philip David - The Conservative Party Candidate - 584 (E)

Golden Valley South Ward

GREENOW, Dave - The Conservative Party Candidate - 400

JINMAN, Peter Charles - Independent - 594 (E)

STARLING, Duncan James - Liberal Democrats - 142

Greyfriars Ward

CLARK, Neil Christopher - Independent - 92

FARMER, Keith - Conservative Party Candidate - 214

LANE, Matt - Liberal Democrats - 261

TOYNBEE, Diana - Green Party - 398 (E)

Hagley Ward

ANDREWS, Paul Michael - Independent - 223

POWELL, Ivan Glenn James - Independent - 407 (E)

SMITH, Josh - Local Conservatives - 381

WILLIAMS, Stephen - Liberal Democrats - 224

Hampton Ward

BAKER, Bruce Allen - Local Conservatives - 545 (E)

HARRINGTON, John Dennis - Independent - 420

MOTLEY, William - Liberal Democrats - 268

Hinton and Hunderton Ward

CHAPMAN, Jeremy Walter Alastair - The Conservative Party Candidate - 126

MARTIN, Amanda Suna - Independent - 80

TILLETT, Kevin - Liberal Democrats - 417 (E)

Holmer Ward

CORNTHWAITE, Frank - The Conservative Party Candidate - 366 (E)

PHIPPS, John Charles - Independent - 159

STEVENS, Paul Nicholas - Liberal Democrats - 315

TANNATT NASH, Stephen Edward - Independent - 205

WEADEN, Mark Lee - 51

Hope End Ward

HEATHFIELD, Helen Ruth - Green Party - 856 (E)

JAMES, Kim Marie - Liberal Democrats - 122

PIERI, Keith John - Local Conservatives - 461

Kerne Bridge Ward

COLE, Simeon Wood - The Conservative Party Candidate - 442 (E)

FOWLER, Katie Lousie - 280

FREER, Sarah Caroline - Liberal Democrats - 300

TERRY, Andrew Julian - Independent - 85

Kings Acre Ward

ANDREWS, Graham - Independent - 240

HOBBS, Debbie - Liberal Democrats - 236

MURPHY, James William - Independent - 93

WILLIAMS, Robert Geofrey Charles - The Conservative Party Candidate - 270 (E)

Kington Ward

HAMILTON, Helen Elizabeth - Green Party - 304

HAWKINS, Fred - 115

JAMES, Terry - Liberal Democrats - 487 (E)

SAUNDERS, Natasha Victoria - Local Conservatives - 98

Ledbury North Ward

FELLOWS, Cole Raymond Thomas Michael - Local Conservatives - 136

HARVEY, Liz - It's Our County: Independent Organised Capable - 424 (E)

MURRAY, Gem - Liberal Democrats - 172

SINCLAIR, Ewen John - 231

Ledbury South Ward

EAKIN, Matthew John George - Liberal Democrats - 241

HOPKINS, Will - Labour Party - 82

I'ANSON, Helen Ruth - Local Conservatives - 352

SIMMONS, Stef - Green Party - 424 (E)

Ledbury West Ward

BROWNING, Jonathan Christopher- Labour Party - 91

F. FINCH, Rachael Anne - Local Conservatives - 218

HOWELLS, Phillip - Liberal Democrats - 194

PEBERDY, Justine Anne Haslewood - Green Party - 431 (E)

Leominster East Ward

BARTLETT, Jenny - Green Party - 452 (E)

DONEGAN, Simon Patrick - Local Conservatives - 315

MURRAY, Marcus - Liberal Democrats - 137

Leominster North and Rural Ward

JOHN, Bryony Clare - Green Party - 456

SPRINGER, Mary Jemima Caroline - Liberal Democrats - 89

STONE, John - Local Conservatives - 524 (E)

Leominster South Ward

CHATWIN, Lorraine - Liberal Democrats - 104

COMLEY, Nick - Labour and Co-operative Party - 98

LOGAN, Angeline - Local Conservatives - 262

WOODALL, Mark Alexander - Green Party - 379 (E)

Leominster West Ward

HANNA, Jill Valerie - Green Party - 267

THOMAS, Clive - Liberal Democrats - 109

WILLIAMS, Allan Merlyn - Local Conservatives - 371 (E)

Llangarron Ward

SETCHFIELD, Michelle - Liberal Democrats - 551

SWINGLEHURST, Elissa Jane - The Conservative Party Candidate - 652 (E)

Mortimer Ward

COOMBER, Callum William - Green Party - 217

GANDY, Carole - Local Conservatives - 562 (E)

ROBERTS, Susan Jane - Liberal Democrats - 246

Newton Farm Ward

CARWARDINE, Jacqui - Liberal Democrats - 277 (E)

EMMETT, Joe - Labour Party - 201

JONES, John - The Conservative Party Candidate - 142

Old Gore Ward

DAVIES, Gemma Nicola - Independent - 372

DELVES, Linden - Liberal Democrats - 285

DURKIN, Barry Alan - Local Conservatives - 524 (E)

Penyard Ward

BRAMER, Harry - The Conservative Party Candidate - 738 (E)

WINDER, John James - Liberal Democrats - 547

Queenswood Ward

CROCKETT, Pauline Elizabeth - Independent - 346 (E)

ENTWISLE, Nicholas Mark Warwick - Local Conservatives - 290

FRY, Tim - Liberal Democrats - 196

WILLIAMS, Colin David - Independent - 277

Red Hill Ward

POWELL, Dan - Liberal Democrats - 539 (E)

WILLIAMS, Steve - The Conservative Party Candidate - 302

Ross East Ward

BOYLAN, Milly - Independent - 258

FIELDING, Adam Martin Andrew - 24

O'DRISCOLL, Ed - Liberal Democrats - 417 (E)

RICHMOND, Nick - Labour Party - 152

WALSH, Becky - The Conservative Party Candidate - 293

Ross North Ward

BARTRUM, Chris - Liberal Democrats - 350 (E)

COKER, Valerie Elizabeth Anne - The Conservative Party Candidate - 153

HODGES, Melvin Brian - Labour Party - 111

LISTER, Daniel William Edward - Independent - 313

Ross West Ward

GIBBS, Nigel Thomas - The Conservative Party Candidate - 240

PHILPOTT, Edward Victor James - The Labour Party - 106

STARK, Louis - Liberal Democrats - 423 (E)

TAYLOR, Rob - Independent - 207

Saxon Gate Ward

COUGHLIN, Daniel Joseph - Reform UK - 50

JONES, John - 123

NORMAN, William John - The Conservative Party Candidate - 135

OLIVER, Aubrey - Liberal Democrats - 363 (E)

Stoney Street Ward

CUTTER, Phillip Grenfell Haydn - The Conservative Party Candidate - 374

HITCHINER, Christopher David - Independent - 406 (E)

HOWERSKI, David Ludwig - Liberal Democrats - 371

Sutton Walls Ward

HAMBLIN, Peter Bryce - Local Conservatives - 483 (E)

RICHARDSON, Scott Justin - Liberal Democrats - 192

WHITCHURCH, Taylor Sebastian - Green Party - 197

WILLIAMS, Steve - Independent - 183

Three Crosses Ward

COOPER, Duncan - Liberal Democrats - 142

LESTER, Jonathan Guy - Local Conservatives - 763 (E)

TULLY, Rebecca Siobhan - Green Party - 461

Tupsley Ward

BOARD, Liz - Independent - 335

BROOKS, Hugh Stephen Arthur - Liberal Democrats - 142

KENYON, Jim - Independent - 556 (E)

PYTKA, Patrick - The Conservative Party Candidate - 125

Weobley Ward

ASHTON, Barry - Liberal Democrats - 304

JONES, Mike - Independent - 404

MASON, Nicholas - Local Conservatives - 450 (E)

Whitecross Ward

BARNSLEY, Marsha Elizabeth - The Conservative Party Candidate - 143

BOULTER, Dave - It's Our County: Independent Organised Capable - 212 (E)

KUPELI, Billie - Labour Party - 122

MAYES, Emma - Liberal Democrats - 185

SMITH, Richard Barrington - Reform UK - 50

Widemarsh Ward

ANDREWS, Polly - Liberal Democrats - 233 (E)

BARRINGTON, Neil - The Labour Party Candidate - 204

GUNNER, Mick - Reform UK - 49

HANDBY, Kathy - The Conservative Party Candidate - 113

Wormside Ward

CRIBB, Robert John - Reform UK - 73

DAVIES, Simon - Independent - 362

HICKIE, Edward John - Liberal Democrats - 242

THOMAS, Richard John - The Conservative Party Candidate - 481 (E)