Arrow Ward
CIOLTE, Dan - Liberal Democrats - 181
PHILLIPS, Roger James - Local Conservatives - 950 (E)
WHITELEGG, John - Green Party - 174
Aylestone Hill Ward
DAVEY, Anna - Liberal Democrats - 177
SPENCER, Adam - Labour Party - 379 (E)
STOKES, Fiona Mary - Reform UK - 28
TYLER, Ange - Independent - 256
WALSH, Alexander - The Conservative Party Candidate - 160
Backbury Ward
BIGGS, Graham Russell - Local Conservatives - 394 (E)
HARDWICK, John - Independent - 341
VIDLER, James - Liberal Democrats - 385
Belmont Rural Ward
COOPER, Andy - The Conservative Party Candidate - 207
DYKES, Mark Eden - Liberal Democrats - 315 (E)
ELY, Nigel - Reform UK - 67
JONES, Alan - Independent - 199
PERCIVAL, Rachael - 93
Birch Ward
AGYEMAN, Michael Nkansah - The Conservative Party Candidate - 533
FAGAN, Toni Anne - Green Party - 562 (E)
GRIFFITHS, Alex - Liberal Democrats - 151
Bircher Ward
BOWEN, Sebastian - Independent - 516
HURCOMB, Dan - Local Conservatives - 754 (E)
POPE, Angharad Beverly - Liberal Democrats - 126
SMITH -WINNARD, Tessa - Green Party - 137
Bishops Frome and Cradley Ward
CHOWNS, Ellie - Green Party - 801 (E)
FRANKLIN, Mark - Local Conservatives - 316
TURNER, Robert Henry - Liberal Democrats - 45
Bobblestock Ward
BUTLER, Clive Richard - The Conservative Party Candidate - 241
CODA, Anna - Labour Party - 143
OWENS, Rob - Liberal Democrats - 244 (E)
PRICE, Tim - Independent - 202
Bromyard Bringsty Ward
HOBBS, Clare - Liberal Democrats - 115
PAGE, Roger William - Independent - 139
ROCK, Karen Dawn - Green Party - 370
STODDART, Peter John - Local Conservatives - 562 (E)
Bromyard West Ward
DAVIES, Clare - 412 (E)
HARPER, Paul Christopher - Local Conservatives - 116
HOLMAN, Liam Frank Dylan - Labour Party - 86
WEST, Clare - Liberal Democrats - 48
Castle Ward
HIGHFIELD, Robert Arnold - Local Conservatives - 346 (E)
RIMMER, Rob - 316
SHAW, Scott - Liberal Democrats - 203
WATKINS, Alan Richard - Independent - 345
Central Ward
GENNARD, Catherine Ruth - Green Party - 413 (E)
GRAY, Michael Edward Peter - The Conservative Party Candidate - 210
WILLIAMS, Mal - Liberal Democrats - 268
College Ward
HEY, Kath - Labour Party - 222
PROCTOR, Ben - Liberal Democrats - 230 (E)
SKYRME, Ian Mark - Independent - 73
TAYLOR, Rachel Louise - The Conservative Party Candidate - 209
YILMAZ, Amanda Jane - Independent - 46
Credenhill Ward
CHAMBERS, Paula Bessie - Liberal Democrats - 137
JOHNSTON, Gareth Edward - Local Conservatives - 308
MATTHEWS, Bob - Independent - 351 (E)
TAYLOR, Charlie - 120
Dinedor Hill Ward
DAVIES, David Eirian - The Conservative Party Candidate - 401 (E)
HORNSEY, Cat - Liberal Democrats - 370
SUMMERS, David - It's Our County: Independent, Organised, Capable - 260
Eign Hill Ward
FOXTON, Elizabeth Mary - Independent - 440 (E)
POTTS, Sam - Liberal Democrats - 261
THOMPSON, Anthony Stephen Geoffrey - The Conservative Party Candidate - 207
WOOLLEY, Steven William - Labour Party - 238
Golden Valley North Ward
HEWITT, Jennie - Independent - 492
JENKINS, Brett Lewis - Liberal Democrats - 178
PRICE, Philip David - The Conservative Party Candidate - 584 (E)
Golden Valley South Ward
GREENOW, Dave - The Conservative Party Candidate - 400
JINMAN, Peter Charles - Independent - 594 (E)
STARLING, Duncan James - Liberal Democrats - 142
Greyfriars Ward
CLARK, Neil Christopher - Independent - 92
FARMER, Keith - Conservative Party Candidate - 214
LANE, Matt - Liberal Democrats - 261
TOYNBEE, Diana - Green Party - 398 (E)
Hagley Ward
ANDREWS, Paul Michael - Independent - 223
POWELL, Ivan Glenn James - Independent - 407 (E)
SMITH, Josh - Local Conservatives - 381
WILLIAMS, Stephen - Liberal Democrats - 224
Hampton Ward
BAKER, Bruce Allen - Local Conservatives - 545 (E)
HARRINGTON, John Dennis - Independent - 420
MOTLEY, William - Liberal Democrats - 268
Hinton and Hunderton Ward
CHAPMAN, Jeremy Walter Alastair - The Conservative Party Candidate - 126
MARTIN, Amanda Suna - Independent - 80
TILLETT, Kevin - Liberal Democrats - 417 (E)
Holmer Ward
CORNTHWAITE, Frank - The Conservative Party Candidate - 366 (E)
PHIPPS, John Charles - Independent - 159
STEVENS, Paul Nicholas - Liberal Democrats - 315
TANNATT NASH, Stephen Edward - Independent - 205
WEADEN, Mark Lee - 51
Hope End Ward
HEATHFIELD, Helen Ruth - Green Party - 856 (E)
JAMES, Kim Marie - Liberal Democrats - 122
PIERI, Keith John - Local Conservatives - 461
Kerne Bridge Ward
COLE, Simeon Wood - The Conservative Party Candidate - 442 (E)
FOWLER, Katie Lousie - 280
FREER, Sarah Caroline - Liberal Democrats - 300
TERRY, Andrew Julian - Independent - 85
Kings Acre Ward
ANDREWS, Graham - Independent - 240
HOBBS, Debbie - Liberal Democrats - 236
MURPHY, James William - Independent - 93
WILLIAMS, Robert Geofrey Charles - The Conservative Party Candidate - 270 (E)
Kington Ward
HAMILTON, Helen Elizabeth - Green Party - 304
HAWKINS, Fred - 115
JAMES, Terry - Liberal Democrats - 487 (E)
SAUNDERS, Natasha Victoria - Local Conservatives - 98
Ledbury North Ward
FELLOWS, Cole Raymond Thomas Michael - Local Conservatives - 136
HARVEY, Liz - It's Our County: Independent Organised Capable - 424 (E)
MURRAY, Gem - Liberal Democrats - 172
SINCLAIR, Ewen John - 231
Ledbury South Ward
EAKIN, Matthew John George - Liberal Democrats - 241
HOPKINS, Will - Labour Party - 82
I'ANSON, Helen Ruth - Local Conservatives - 352
SIMMONS, Stef - Green Party - 424 (E)
Ledbury West Ward
BROWNING, Jonathan Christopher- Labour Party - 91
F. FINCH, Rachael Anne - Local Conservatives - 218
HOWELLS, Phillip - Liberal Democrats - 194
PEBERDY, Justine Anne Haslewood - Green Party - 431 (E)
Leominster East Ward
BARTLETT, Jenny - Green Party - 452 (E)
DONEGAN, Simon Patrick - Local Conservatives - 315
MURRAY, Marcus - Liberal Democrats - 137
Leominster North and Rural Ward
JOHN, Bryony Clare - Green Party - 456
SPRINGER, Mary Jemima Caroline - Liberal Democrats - 89
STONE, John - Local Conservatives - 524 (E)
Leominster South Ward
CHATWIN, Lorraine - Liberal Democrats - 104
COMLEY, Nick - Labour and Co-operative Party - 98
LOGAN, Angeline - Local Conservatives - 262
WOODALL, Mark Alexander - Green Party - 379 (E)
Leominster West Ward
HANNA, Jill Valerie - Green Party - 267
THOMAS, Clive - Liberal Democrats - 109
WILLIAMS, Allan Merlyn - Local Conservatives - 371 (E)
Llangarron Ward
SETCHFIELD, Michelle - Liberal Democrats - 551
SWINGLEHURST, Elissa Jane - The Conservative Party Candidate - 652 (E)
Mortimer Ward
COOMBER, Callum William - Green Party - 217
GANDY, Carole - Local Conservatives - 562 (E)
ROBERTS, Susan Jane - Liberal Democrats - 246
Newton Farm Ward
CARWARDINE, Jacqui - Liberal Democrats - 277 (E)
EMMETT, Joe - Labour Party - 201
JONES, John - The Conservative Party Candidate - 142
Old Gore Ward
DAVIES, Gemma Nicola - Independent - 372
DELVES, Linden - Liberal Democrats - 285
DURKIN, Barry Alan - Local Conservatives - 524 (E)
Penyard Ward
BRAMER, Harry - The Conservative Party Candidate - 738 (E)
WINDER, John James - Liberal Democrats - 547
Queenswood Ward
CROCKETT, Pauline Elizabeth - Independent - 346 (E)
ENTWISLE, Nicholas Mark Warwick - Local Conservatives - 290
FRY, Tim - Liberal Democrats - 196
WILLIAMS, Colin David - Independent - 277
Red Hill Ward
POWELL, Dan - Liberal Democrats - 539 (E)
WILLIAMS, Steve - The Conservative Party Candidate - 302
Ross East Ward
BOYLAN, Milly - Independent - 258
FIELDING, Adam Martin Andrew - 24
O'DRISCOLL, Ed - Liberal Democrats - 417 (E)
RICHMOND, Nick - Labour Party - 152
WALSH, Becky - The Conservative Party Candidate - 293
Ross North Ward
BARTRUM, Chris - Liberal Democrats - 350 (E)
COKER, Valerie Elizabeth Anne - The Conservative Party Candidate - 153
HODGES, Melvin Brian - Labour Party - 111
LISTER, Daniel William Edward - Independent - 313
Ross West Ward
GIBBS, Nigel Thomas - The Conservative Party Candidate - 240
PHILPOTT, Edward Victor James - The Labour Party - 106
STARK, Louis - Liberal Democrats - 423 (E)
TAYLOR, Rob - Independent - 207
Saxon Gate Ward
COUGHLIN, Daniel Joseph - Reform UK - 50
JONES, John - 123
NORMAN, William John - The Conservative Party Candidate - 135
OLIVER, Aubrey - Liberal Democrats - 363 (E)
Stoney Street Ward
CUTTER, Phillip Grenfell Haydn - The Conservative Party Candidate - 374
HITCHINER, Christopher David - Independent - 406 (E)
HOWERSKI, David Ludwig - Liberal Democrats - 371
Sutton Walls Ward
HAMBLIN, Peter Bryce - Local Conservatives - 483 (E)
RICHARDSON, Scott Justin - Liberal Democrats - 192
WHITCHURCH, Taylor Sebastian - Green Party - 197
WILLIAMS, Steve - Independent - 183
Three Crosses Ward
COOPER, Duncan - Liberal Democrats - 142
LESTER, Jonathan Guy - Local Conservatives - 763 (E)
TULLY, Rebecca Siobhan - Green Party - 461
Tupsley Ward
BOARD, Liz - Independent - 335
BROOKS, Hugh Stephen Arthur - Liberal Democrats - 142
KENYON, Jim - Independent - 556 (E)
PYTKA, Patrick - The Conservative Party Candidate - 125
Weobley Ward
ASHTON, Barry - Liberal Democrats - 304
JONES, Mike - Independent - 404
MASON, Nicholas - Local Conservatives - 450 (E)
Whitecross Ward
BARNSLEY, Marsha Elizabeth - The Conservative Party Candidate - 143
BOULTER, Dave - It's Our County: Independent Organised Capable - 212 (E)
KUPELI, Billie - Labour Party - 122
MAYES, Emma - Liberal Democrats - 185
SMITH, Richard Barrington - Reform UK - 50
Widemarsh Ward
ANDREWS, Polly - Liberal Democrats - 233 (E)
BARRINGTON, Neil - The Labour Party Candidate - 204
GUNNER, Mick - Reform UK - 49
HANDBY, Kathy - The Conservative Party Candidate - 113
Wormside Ward
CRIBB, Robert John - Reform UK - 73
DAVIES, Simon - Independent - 362
HICKIE, Edward John - Liberal Democrats - 242
THOMAS, Richard John - The Conservative Party Candidate - 481 (E)