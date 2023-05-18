Herefordshire is veering towards no majority control as the Liberal Democrats rebuff coalition proposals from other parties. This political stalemate arises as the Independents for Herefordshire and Green coalition sought collaboration with the LibDems, who recently bolstered their ranks to 12 councillors in the county elections.
The plea for unity came in the form of an "open letter" penned by the Green Party's leader, Councillor Ellie Chowns, and the newly elected leader of Independents for Herefordshire, Councillor Liz Harvey. The pair appealed to the LibDems to help instil stability and representation for the county residents. They proposed a coalition that could form a slim majority, a seemingly "balanced and fair arrangement".
However, the response from the LibDems was not as hoped. Group leader Councillor Terry James expressed his party's disinclination to support either side, stating, "We are not prepared to prop up either side in this situation." James criticised the Independents and Greens for their refusal to accept their defeat in the polls, an outcome he believes they are in denial about.
James further accused the coalition of slandering members of rival parties, hinting at a formal complaint lodged with the council. The council, however, is yet to confirm if this is the case. As for working with the Conservatives, James conceded common ground on the bypass issue, but rejected formal cooperation, attributing their success to the public's disapproval of the former administration.
In this complex political landscape, the LibDem group leader proposed an alternative course, pledging to vote "issue by issue" while participating in scrutiny and other council functions. James declared that a candidate from his group will be put forward for the council chairman at the upcoming full council meeting.
In this unprecedented political dynamic, an administration lacking majority control could still operate under annually elected leadership, ensuring the cabinet's actions align with the broader council's wishes. As James noted, a pressing challenge for any administration will be addressing the council's "massive" budget deficit, implying that turbulent times lay ahead for Herefordshire.