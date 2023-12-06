NEW ponds have been created at Cinderford’s Linear Park to help protect wildlife during periods of dry weather.
Environmental charity The Severn Rivers Trust has updated followers on its Cinderford Brook Project, on which it is working in partnership with Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust and Forestry England.
The aim of the project, which began in 2019, is to enable fish passage up stream along the Cinderford Brook, with low-water pools and channels being created to act as ‘fish refuges’ during dry periods of the year.
A Facebook post from the trust this week explained: “We’ve been busy at Linear Park in the Forest of Dean under the Cinderford Brook Project.
“New ponds have been created, leaky dams built in a side channel, and lots of wood placed in the brook itself!
“All of these will help improve habitat diversity and slow run-off meaning the dangerous effects of dry periods are reduced and the ecology of the brook benefits.”