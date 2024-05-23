Britain could run out of Lucozade this summer after a fatal accident at the Coleford factory which makes it shut its production line for up to five months.
Retailers say their stocks of the popular soft drink will start running out next month and full production is not expected to resume until September.
The factory – which produces a billion bottles of the sports drink a year – was closed in April after a 50 year-old worker died.
Production was halted across 31 lines, including the brand's popular new Blucozade drink.
In emails seen by the trade journal RN, manufacturer Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I (SBF GB&I) has warned retailers to expect gaps on the shelves.
Promotional activity has been halted in light of stock shortages, the magazine reported.
While cash-and-carry stocks are currently said to be healthy, some lines are expected to be completed depleted by June.
Dee Bee Wholesale sales director Kevin Kirkbride told RN: "Lucozade is a massive seller for us and our stores, and we've probably got about two to three weeks of stock left.”
A spreadsheet from SBF GB&I to wholesalers, seen by RN, shows its new Blucozade products will be the last lines to re-enter production, with an expected return date of September.
The products expected to resume production first are its price-marked Lucozade Original and Sport 500ml bottles in June, with other affected lines expected to return in August.
Wholesaler Nisa has recommended that retailers give the space to alternative brands, stating that "As supply will be intermittent, it is recommended that other energy brands, such as Red Bull or Monster, are well stocked on fixture and alternative refreshment brands such as Boost and Powerade are well presented in store.”
A SBF GB&I spokesperson urged retailers to "focus on Lucozade's core drinks so their shoppers can easily find these top sellers".
They added that the company is "working hard to resume service" and "minimise disruption to retailers.”
A man was taken to Southmead Hospital with serious injuries on April 22 where he died three days later.
Gloucestershire Police are investigating the incident alongside the Health and Safety Executive.