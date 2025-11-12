WALES' only Reform Senedd member is facing a two-week unpaid ban for using a racial slur - days after laying a wreath on behalf of the party at a Monmouthshire Remembrance parade.
According to BBC Wales News, South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones, who lives in Monmouth, has been recommended for the sanction by the Senedd Standards Committee for using the term 'chinky' to describe Chinese people in a WhatsApp exchange in 2023.
It follows news last week that Reform's only woman MP – former Monmouth School for Girls pupil Sarah Pochin – had also caused controversy on a live TV phone-in by saying the number of "black and Asian people" in TV ads made her "mad".
Laura Anne Jones was cleared in relation to alleged false Senedd expenses claims and unfair dismissal two months ago, but found to have made "inappropriate and offensive" remarks.
The standards committee has recommended a two-week suspension following a lengthy investigation by commissioner, Douglas Bain.
Three different allegations against Jones were considered, including concerns around racist vocabulary and discriminatory behaviour, with Mr Bain finding that Jones had used the phrase “no Chinky spies for me” in a WhatsApp group.
That comment was made while in a discussion about TikTok during a time of public concern that the Chinese Government was using the group to gather information about its users.
However, Ms Jones has been cleared of any wrongdoing relating to fraudulent expenses claims and said she was “delighted” to have been cleared.
“I am delighted to have finally been cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to the malicious accusation of fraudulent activity,” said the MS, who laid a wreath on Sunday at the Abergavenny Remembrance Parade.
“I am now looking forward to drawing a line under this after nearly two years of being hounded over it, and the detrimental impact that it has on both me and my young family.”
“I have apologised, and I apologise again, for the regrettable comments that I made in a private message. I never meant to cause offence to anyone.”
“I would like to thank both the police and Standards Commissioner for their thorough investigation, and I accept their conclusions.”
An investigation by South Wales Police was dropped at the end of 2024 after it couldn’t find any substantial evidence of fraudulent activity with the Senedd Standards Commission opening one to look into her conduct.
The Senedd Standards Commissioner also found that the member has referred to a former staff member as “a w****r....a bitter, twisted useless person.”
Jones defected to Reform UK from the Conservatives at the Royal Welsh Show this year, where Nigel Farage unveiled her as the party’s first MS.
A spokesperson for her new party said it is a shame that Ms Jones has been “barred” from the Senedd.
“We thank the independent Standards Commissioner and the police for their thorough investigation and for concluding that no fraudulent activity had taken place,” they said.
“Laura has rightly apologised for her comments, made in a private WhatsApp, and has made a clear effort to make amends for these comments.
“However, it is quite clear that there is a serious issue with two-tier policing in this country, and no politician should be barred from our national parliament for discussing this.
“It is a great shame that, because of a committee made up of only Labour, Plaid and Conservative politicians, there will be no Reform voice in the Senedd now for two weeks.”
