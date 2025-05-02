REFORM UK have gained their first seat on the Forest Council in the Labour stronghold of Cinderford.
Stuart Graham is the new councillor for Cinderford East after polling 480 votes in Thursday’s by-election.
The vote was prompted by the resignation of Cllr Matt Bishop after he was elected as Labour MP for the Forest at the last General Election.
Labour’s Emma Phillips was in second place on 344 votes with Pam Plummer of the Conservatives third on 112.
Independents Jeremy Charlton-Wright and Thom Forester polled 74 and 71 votes respectively.
Reform took 44 per cent of the 1,081 votes cast with Labour on 32 per cent, the Conservatives on 10 per cent and the Independents on seven per cent cent each.
The turn-out was 32 per cent.
Cinderford East has two district councillors, the other is Labour’s Di Martin.