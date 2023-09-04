Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9am September 4 to 3.30pm September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions A4136 to A48 Stop and Go signs for drainage.
• M48, from 7pm September 5 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm September 6 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closed for structure maintenance works. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 9pm September 6 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm September 11 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• M4, from 9pm September 13 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm September 13 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from midnight, September 16 to 11.59pm September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood stop and go signs in place for Virgin Media works.
• M48, from 6am September 16 to 8pm September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• M4, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 exit slip closed for structure maintenance. Diversion via, junction 23a and M48 eastbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.