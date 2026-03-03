ROSEMARY Rigby, a formidable character championing a number of local charities celebrated her 90th celebrate a birthday with the community and raised £1,221 for the Ross Action Bus.
The Ross Action Bus has been running since the early 1970s.
Paul Deneen, Deputy Lieutenant of Herefordshire, said at the community celebration: “We are all here today to wish Rosemary a happy birthday. She has said that she doesn’t wish to receive presents and would prefer donations to be made to the Action Bus instead. I know this charity is an absolute lifeline for people living in the greater Ross-on-Wye community.”
Rosemary said last week that the £1,221 donated to her in lieu of birthday gifts will go a long way in keeping the charity going into the future.
