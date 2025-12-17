PREPARATORY work is underway to build the new Ross Enterprise Park on the site of the old Model Farm, a crucial 17-acre strategic employment site for the town.
Contracts have been signed with the main site construction company and preliminarily works are now underway to create one of the county’s largest business hubs.
Herefordshire Council are proposing that a formal ‘cutting the sod’ ceremony will take place in late January or early February next year prior to the full construction of the Enterprise Park beginning.
Ross Enterprise Park is finally being built after 21 years since Herefordshire Council acquired the site and tackles the decade-long shortage of employment sites in Ross-on-Wye.
And now thanks to the local authority’s £7.25 million investment, the new facility will provide light industrial space and vital office facilities that will enable local firms to expand.
It is hoped that the enterprise park will attract much needed new investment and create hundreds of new high value jobs for the county.
Ross County Councillor Ed O’Driscoll said that he’s delighted that work will finally commence on the new business park and added: “it’s long overdue and the jobs it promises will be extremely welcome.
“I do however still have concerns over the management of the park and would like to see local businesses properly engaged in decision making.
“I’ve asked to see minutes from meetings of the Herefordshire Growth Board, who I’m told have responsibility, but as yet have seen nothing.
“Ross has been waiting nearly twenty years for this development, and we owe it to residents to get it right. I’ll continue to press for answers.”
Cllr Harry Bramer, cabinet member for community services and assets and ward member for neighbouring Weston Under Penyard, has led the long-term vision to bring this vital engine to the area’s economic growth, said: “We’re investing for Herefordshire’s future. We have worked hard to resolve various obstacles, and after many years of planning, it’s finally all systems go.
“We’re moving at pace to create this vital asset for Ross and the whole county’s economy.
“It’s another signal of our ambition for Herefordshire and local people - our ‘Year of Delivery’ is fully up and running.”
Currently the site’s access roads, utilities, drainage and estate roads are being constructed after which businesses will be able to build bespoke light industrial or office-based facilities and move in from late 2027.
In total, Phase One of the site offers four one-acre development-ready plots, comprising 77,000–100,000 sq ft of space.
It is expected that the Ross Enterprise Park will become one of the county’s largest business sites as it will have excellent road transport connectivity to Wales, the South West and the wider UK.
Cllr Graham Biggs, cabinet member for economy and growth, said: “This major development will boost the local economy and create more better paid jobs. Providing the right conditions is essential to developing our key growth sectors, attracting inward investment, and retaining local talent.”
