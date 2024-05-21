A century of unwavering commitment by members of The Royal British Legion’s Lydney and District Branch 3057 has been recognised by Lydney Town Council which has voted to grant the organisation the Freedom of the town.
An Extraordinary Meeting of the Council held on Monday granted the Freedom part of the Legion’s celebratory year and in recognition of the outstanding contribution they have made to Lydney’s service personnel and their families.
From the veterans of the First World War to today’s Armed Forces, the RBL’s Lydney and District Branch 3057 stands as a beacon of support, ensuring that no one suffers for having served others.
This year sees the Lydney and District Branch marking an historic milestone in the town’s history and there are various celebrations organised by the branch to highlight its anniversary.
Since its inception in 1924, Lydney and District Branch 3057 has tirelessly championed for the welfare of veterans, established war memorials, and supported ex-servicemen. Their legacy continues to impact the lives of Lydney’s service personnel and their families.
Mayor Councillor Tasha Saunders commented “As we reflect on the past century, Lydney Town Council remains committed to creating better futures for our heroes. Join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and honouring the Royal British Legion’s Lydney and District Branch 3057 Centenary.”