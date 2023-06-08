It’s been a tough couple of years and we’d like to give you the chance to say thank you to people and organisations which make our communities great places to live in and help you to get connected with the people you live alongside all year round.
Our neighbours and communities matter now more than ever. So we’d like to recognise some of those special people who make them so great.
Our first ever Local Hero awards campaign coincides with this year’s National Thank You Day on July 2 and will conclude with a special event to be held at Lydney Town Hall on Wednesday, July 5 when the awards will be presented.
So now it’s over you! We’d love to hear about your local heroes, people who make life that bit easier or make your community even more special.
Our awards fall into in eight categories and will be judged by a special team made up of Liz Davies, Tindle Newspapers’ regional editor, Heather Wood, sales manager at the Review and the Mayor of Lydney Councillor Tasha Saunders
Over the coming weeks we’re asking you to tell us about the people who really make a difference in your lives - it could be the neighbour who does your shopping, the coach who trains your local football team, the young person who cuts off their hair for charity, the business which goes above and beyond to provide outstanding service or the nurse who calls by every week to check you’re ok.
They all make our community the very special place it is and deserve a big Thank You!
Our awards fall into ten categories:
• The Community Hero Award
• The Young Hero Award
• The Business Hero Award
• The Group Hero Award
• The Sporting Hero Award
• The Uniformed Hero Award
• The Hero in Care Award
• The NHS Hero Award
• The Inspiration in Education Award
• The Good Neighbour Award
To nominate your hero simply fill in the form printed here or on our website and send it to us at The Forest and Wye Valley Review, Tindle Suite, Kings Buildings, Hill Street, Lydney, GL15 5HE by no later than Wednesday, June 21
We can’t wait to hear more about your unsung local heroes!