Set an alarm: don’t forget the clocks change on Sunday
By Jon Gripton | Deputy Digital Editor |
@jongripton[email protected]
Wednesday 26th October 2022 1:30 pm
Change your clocks this weekend (Jon Tyson / Unsplash )
It’s the formal end of our British Summer Time - and time to remember to wind your clocks back one hour this weekend.
BST ends at 2am on Sunday October 30 when you should wind the time back one hour to 1am.
Of course for sleep lovers it’s good news, as it means an extra hour in bed!
British Summer Time was first established by the Summer Time Act of 1916, and clocks were wound forward one hour from Greenwich Mean Time in May, and back again in the Autumn.
However during the Second World War, Britain’s clocks were two hours ahead of GMT, adopting British Double Summer Time.
This weekend the changing of the clocks means sunrise is an hour earlier - and so is sunset. So the mornings seem lighter, and the evenings darker.
