SEVERN Area Rescue Association (SARA) attended the old ferry slip near Aust last night (Monday, May 5) following reports of someone stuck in the mud.
The volunteer lifeboat and inland search and rescue charity received a report from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
A SARA spokesperson said: “As the tide was coming in this was a very risky situation. Lifeboat SARA1 was being launched when we got good news that the person had managed to self recover and was being looked after by our colleagues from South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.”
The news comes following SARA’s attendance to the M48 Severn Bridge on May 1, after reports of concerns for a woman’s safety, which Gwent Police dealt with.