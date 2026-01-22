RUNNERS braved rain, mud and mist as they tackled the Kymin Winter Hill Race on Sunday afternoon – part of the Welsh Fell Running programme.
Organised for the first time by MonRoss-Trailblazers, and helmed by club legend Gavin Jones, more than 110 competitors set off to the Roundhouse summit and back along the Offa’s Dyke path, following a loop course over the top.
Sausage and chips were the order of the day at the after-race presentation back at the Mayhill pub, with winners receiving hampers and bottles of drink.
For those up to the challenge of reaching for the skies, the next local fell event is the Coppett Hill Fell Race on Saturday, March 21, organised by Forest of Dean AC, starting from the Hostelrie in Goodrich.
Katrina Entwistle was first woman back home (Des Pugh)
Monmouth's Ben Saunders was first V40 and Spirit runner (Des Pugh)
Rhys Goodrick powered home first in under 31 minutes (Des Pugh)
Rhys Goodrick crosses the line to win the Kymin Winter Hill Race (Des Pugh)
MonRoss-Trailblazers' Elle Lumley from Ross and Kieran Brown from Skenfrith (Des Pugh)
Abergavenny's Debbie Stenner and Martin Webb from Pandy (Des Pugh)
Forest of Dean AC veteran Owen McLaughlin (Des Pugh)
Spirit of Monmouth runners enjoyed the day on their local hill (Spirit of Monmouth)
Jonathan Ford heads Mynydd Du club mate Will Chalk over the top, but the Monmouth Comprehensive student overtook him on the descent to claim second. Photo: MonRoss-Trailblazers (MonRoss-Trailblazers)
Runners put their best foot forward in Sunday's Kymin Winter Hill Race. Photo: MonRoss-Trailblazers (MonRoss-Trailblazers)
Runners race through the woods in Sunday's Kymin Winter race. Photo: Kate Hepton (Kate Hepton)
