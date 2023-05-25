SOME of the best local traders of artisan arts and crafts are coming together at the end of the month for Coleford’s Spring Faddle Fair.
The ever popular event, which takes place every spring and summer just over the border from Monmouth, is returning for 2023 this Saturday (May 27).
Organised by town centre businesses under the banner the St John’s Street Traders Association, the Faddle Fair sees the street transformed into a vibrant market, with a range of traders from the Forest and Wye Valley and the wider Gloucestershire area manning stalls to sell their wares.
The sellers will include designers and makers of jewellery, clothing, homewares, art and more, along with as a range of local food and drink producers.
There will also be live music, ice cream and “delicious” food to enjoy on the day.
This year’s stalls include gifts from Something about Resin by Taryn, Esztipot Pottery and J&D Knits; homewares by J Dougan and Cozy Crafts; jewellery from Happy Day; sweets from Dean Chocolate and much more.
A description of the event reads: “There is something for everyone! St John’s Street caters for all tastes and budgets hosting a range of unique independent traders who have come together to offer a great shopping experience.
“It is home to an ever increasing range of bistros, restaurants & a micro pub, whilst a variety of boutique and interior shops include clothing, giftware, jewellery and accessories make this an emerging cultural centre in the Forest.”
The fair will be open between 10am and 4pm on the day, with a second event scheduled for August.
For more information, go to www.thefaddlefair.co.uk, or search 'The Faddle Fair Coleford' on Facebook.