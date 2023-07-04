Headlining on Saturday will be RSVP Bhangra, presenting a high-energy, interactive and fun Bhangra music experience that will really rock the crowd and keep them dancing all night. From legendary UK festivals such as Glastonbury, WOMAD and The Secret Garden Party (to name but a few) to Feest in ‘t Park over in Belgium, Pennabilli down in Italy and Kulturekosmos in Germany, RSVP has rocked them all, leaving delighted audiences everywhere screaming for more.