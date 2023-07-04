COLEFORD Music Festival is set to make a “triumphant” return for its 2023 edition this weekend, July 8 and 9.
The organisers say the event promises to be an “unforgettable” weekend of music, culture and entertainment, and is expected to attract music lovers “from near and far”.
Started in 2000, the Coleford Music Festival has established itself as a premier event on the musical calendar, showcasing an eclectic mix of genres and talented artists.
Held annually in Coleford town centre, the organisers say this year’s festival promises to deliver “an immersive experience that will leave attendees with lasting memories”.
This year’s lineup features an impressive array of both renowned and emerging artists, ensuring there will be something for everyone’s musical taste.
Festival-goers can look forward to captivating performances from both local talents and internationally acclaimed acts, creating an atmosphere of pure musical bliss.
Headlining on Saturday will be RSVP Bhangra, presenting a high-energy, interactive and fun Bhangra music experience that will really rock the crowd and keep them dancing all night. From legendary UK festivals such as Glastonbury, WOMAD and The Secret Garden Party (to name but a few) to Feest in ‘t Park over in Belgium, Pennabilli down in Italy and Kulturekosmos in Germany, RSVP has rocked them all, leaving delighted audiences everywhere screaming for more.
On Sunday The UK’s premier Madness tribute band One Step Behind will take to the stage.
The top trbiute are well known for their on-stage antics, with which they build up an authentic “Nutty” atmosphere.
The organisers add the band “feel that by replicating one of the nation’s best-loved institutions they are keeping alive the spirit that inspired a whole generation and still enjoys enormous popularity today.”
Other great artists appearing include Massai, The Miff Identity, Kings Alias, The Forfeits, Damaged Goods, Cable Street Collective, The Barefoot Bandits, Razorblade Jake plus many more.
In addition to the “stellar” music lineup, the festival will also offer a variety of other engaging activities and attractions.
Attendees can explore the vibrant vendor village, offering a wide range of food, beverages, and unique merchandise.
The festival will also feature interactive art installations, workshops, and family-friendly activities, making it an inclusive event for all ages.
“We’re thrilled to bring back the Coleford Music Festival for another year,” said Amanda Smith, one of the festival’s organisers.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to curate a lineup that reflects the diverse musical tastes of our audience.
“We can’t wait to provide an unforgettable experience filled with great music, community spirit, and shared moments of joy.”
With a focus on sustainability, the festival will implement eco-friendly practices throughout the event, including waste reduction initiatives, to minimise its environmental impact.
Festival programmes are now available from the town’s Tourist Information Centre.